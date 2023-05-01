Fans Are Convinced Salma Hayek’s Glittering Look Is a Major Hint for Her 2023 Met Gala Ensemble 

While no one can take their eyes off Salma Hayek’s newest Instagram post, some eagle-eyed fans are convinced these photos are a hint at something more than a confident photoshoot!

On April 30, the Frida star shared a series of photos from her latest night out on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading: “Inspiration Jackie O…/ Inspiración Jackie O…,” along with tagging everyone who made the look possible like “@gucci, @debeersofficial, Hair: @jennifer_yepez, Makeup: @sofiatilbury @charlottetilbury, #jackieo.”

In the photos, we see Hayek channeling her inner Jackie Kennedy by posing in this black-lined, glittering gold jacket and skirt combination from Gucci. She paired the look with a black bag, sparkling silver De Beers jewelry, and a matching lace-lined cami.

As for her hair, she truly channeled Kennedy by rocking her iconic 1950s-inspired curls, courtesy of hairstylist Jennifer Yepez. Then for her makeup, she got Sofia Tilbury and Charlotte Tilbury to do a gorgeous, smokey and rosy look of sculpted cheekbones, a brown eye makeup look, and pink lipstick.

Now, why is everyone convinced this is a hint? Well, for those that don’t know, the Met Gala theme back in 2001 was “Jacqueline Kennedy: The White House Years,” and with the Met Gala being a day after she posted these photos, people are convinced she’s hinting at what direction she plans on going in with her Met Gala look.

In a previous interview with Vogue, she talked about the most iconic red carpet ensembles over the years, including some of her Met Gala looks. When talking about her Met Gala looks, she revealed: “I don’t try to compete, I try to enjoy the show.”

