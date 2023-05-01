Prince Harry’s Trip to the UK for King Charles III’s Coronation Will Be Even Shorter Than Expected

It’s no secret that Prince Harry intended to keep his trip to the U.K. for King Charles III’s coronation short and sweet, but new reports are revealing just how quick it’s going to be. The Duke of Sussex is apparently making the trip in less than 24 hours — that means there will be little time to interact with his feuding family.

Now that Prince Harry resides in Montecito, California, he has the time zones on his side for his return trip to get home for the tail end of Prince Archie’s fourth birthday celebration. Los Angeles is eight hours behind London, so if there are no hiccups on his way home, he should be back by early evening, according to The Sun. “Harry will be in and out of the UK in 24 hours,” a source confirmed. “He will only be doing the Coronation service then leaving.” The ceremony is expected to last for two hours, so this is truly a blink-and-you-miss-it visit.

The Duke of Sussex is expected to stay at Frogmore Cottage one last time after being evicted by King Charles. He will have the opportunity to pack up any remaining items he and wife Meghan Markle left behind before Prince Andrew moves in. It will be the end of an era for the estranged royal as he and Meghan begin to make some serious Hollywood power moves and plant roots in the U.S. after several years of unrest with the palace. It’s the biggest signal fans have seen from Harry about not seeing a path back to royal duty.

Despite Meghan’s absence, all eyes will be on Harry’s every move — from where he sits to who he speaks to at the coronation. However, his presence seems to please his father who really wanted his youngest son there to witness his historic day. And perhaps this event will broker some peace between a father and his son.

