Michelle Obama Showed Off Her Surprising Singing Chops on Stage With Bruce Springsteen

Michelle Obama has dazzled with world countless time over as the former first lady, a best-selling author, and a noted public speaker, but we had no idea she had this hidden talent. During her A-list Barcelona vacation with husband Barack Obama, Stephen Spielberg and Kate Capshaw, Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa, she took to the stage with Springsteen’s E Street Band to sing backup on his hit single, “Glory Days.”

A clip of the epic moment was captured by a fan on Twitter, who wrote, “Wow there! @MichelleObama giving it everything” in Spanish. Wearing chic black outfits, Michelle and Capshaw huddled by Scialfa’s microphone and joyously sang the chorus to Springsteen’s 1984 song. Both women kept the beat with tambourines, hitting them against their thighs as they danced and grooved on the stage. She even had a moment with The Boss himself as he came over to her and shared the spotlight — it was a night she will never forget.

The deep friendship between the Obamas and Springsteen goes back to the 2008 campaign trail when Barack Obama was first seeking the Oval Office. They became instant friends and eventually did a 2021 Spotify podcast together, Renegades, which tackled hot topics of the day and where they discovered that they had a “shared sensibility — about work, about family and about America.” In the book they collaborated on Renegades: Born in the USA, Barack Obama wrote, “In our own ways, Bruce and I have been on parallel journeys trying to understand this country that’s given us both so much. Trying to chronicle the stories of its people. Looking for a way to connect our own individual searches for meaning and truth and community with the larger story of America.”

It’s no surprise that the friendship has endured, and Springsteen is encouraging Michelle’s singing talents. While we don’t think a recording deal is next on her career list, singing with The Boss surely is a bucket-list moment.

