Joshua Jackson Had the Sweetest Answer When Asked the Moment He Realized Wife Jodie Turner-Smith Was ‘The One’

From sweet glimpses of them on the red carpet to their kind words about each other in interviews, anyone can see that Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith are head-over-heels for one another. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Dawson’s Creek alum continued to make us swoon when talking about his stunning wife.

“When did you know your wife was the one?” Cohen asked Jackson during the “Pillowtalk” segment. “When she walked into the room looking like that,” Jackson responded, hinting that it was love at first sight with Turner-Smith.

The two, who share a 2-year-old daughter, first met back in 2018 at Usher’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles, People reported. And, as people say, the rest is history!

Talking to The Times last month, Jackson opened up about how his connection with the After Yang star totally changed his mind about wanting to get married and have a family. “Partially, it’s age,” the Fatal Attraction star said. “I’m old enough to be able to do this. Partially it’s about finding somebody in the right moment of life.”

“If we had met five years earlier we probably would have had a torrid affair,” he said, adding that he was “not ready” for anything beyond that at the time. “I didn’t think I ever wanted to get married.”

And though the two started their relationship very “casual,” things quickly excalated. “In the beginning, we did this dance with each other like, ‘Oh, this is casual,’” he recalled. “Except that we’d spend every moment together and find reasons to be in other cities together at the same time.” Related story This Sweet Update on Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger’s Two-Year Anniversary Will Have You Swooning

Looks like these two were meant to be, even from the very first moment they laid eyes on each other!

