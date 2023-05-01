Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Shaping the Next Stage of Her Career After This A-List Celebrity

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Cardiff Castle on a day showcasing the culture and heritage of Wales in Cardiff, Wales, UK, on the 18th January 2018. 18 Jan 2018 Pictured: Meghan Markle. Plus Icon
Meghan Markle James Whatling/MEGA.
Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Inspired by Michelle Obama's Career
Top 27 Looks Meghan Markle Wowed in Before Becoming a Royal 27 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Meghan Markle has made her A-list power move by signing with one of the most prestigious talent agencies in Hollywood, William Morris Endeavor, all eyes are on the Duchess of Sussex’s career. She and Prince Harry have leaned into their philanthropic endeavors with their Archewell Foundation, but this is her opportunity to carve out a niche for herself individually — and she has the perfect source of inspiration: Michelle Obama

The former first lady’s post-White House path seems to be a blueprint for what Meghan would like to achieve as a public figure. “It’s no secret that she wants to be the next Michelle Obama,” an insider told The Telegraph. “That’s the key to the whole thing.” That means a book deal for herself, perhaps a memoir, but more likely something along the lines of Obama’s recent motivational publication, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.

Meghan interviewed Michelle back in 2019 when she was the guest editor of British Vogue, so the seeds may have been planted years ago. The admiration from Meghan was quite evident in her words, she wrote, “Whatever your background, it’s easy to feel connected to Mrs. Obama. There’s something magical about the way in which she draws you in with her endearingly frank, down-to-earth personality.” While Meghan may not be aiming for the White House, despite rumors that she’s eyeing a political run, she admires what Michelle represents as a successful entrepreneur, author, public speaker, and mother.

‘The Light We Carry’ $18.48 on Amazon.com

Meghan has a tall order ahead of her because she needs to put the royal feud and her own family issues behind her. However, this is an opportunity to write her future the way she wants, and LA’s biggest dealmakers are ready to get in business with her to carve out deals that could pave a path to superstardom.

Meghan Markle

