Kate Middleton’s Coronation Tiara May Be Replaced by This Touching Gesture as Nod to King Charles III

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

King Charles III has continued to modernize the monarchy in his short time on the throne, but as his coronation approaches, all signs are pointing toward a less formal ceremonial affair. While many royal fans were looking forward to Kate Middleton wearing one of the stunning family tiaras, it seems that she may be choosing a less opulent option.

The Sunday Times is reporting that the Princess of Wales is opting for a “bold and innovative gesture” by wearing “a floral headpiece.” There will be plenty of royal traditionalists who may not approve of her decision, but it’s apparently a sweet nod to her father-in-law on his historic day. Kate is choosing a natural look to reflect Charles’ “belief in the importance of sustainability and his love of nature.” One of his key issues will be the environment while he is the King of England, so this is Kate’s way of supporting his cause.

Kate Middleton and Prince William's love story will play out in the sixth season of 'The Crown.' https://t.co/PhBxkiuJcz — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 27, 2023

If the Princess of Wales does opt for a flower crown, this is another way for the royal family to downplay the opulence of the coronation. Instead of a tiara worth millions of dollars, Kate can make an elegant, but understated, fashion statement through her floral headpiece — and likely start a new trend. Hugo Vickers, author of The Crown: Truth & Fiction, doesn’t love the idea but concedes that Kate’s fashion choices are often scene stealers. “Considering that a coronation is the most important state occasion in a reign, it would be disappointing to do less than at a state banquet, but I guess they want the entire focus on the King and Queen.”

‘Diana in Search of Herself’ $19.91 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sally Bedell Smith, Diana in Search of Herself, supports the idea of Kate making a game-changing style decision. “As the wife of the future king, she will be setting an example for the other women in the congregation, who might find it awkward to even think of wearing tiaras,” she noted. No matter what Kate wears — a tiara or a floral crown — she will still be one of the highlights of King Charles’ coronation.

Before you go, click here to see every single one of Kate Middleton’s coats that took our breath away.