Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Corseted Gown for the Wednesday Reunion Proves She’s the Queen of Gothic Glam Looks

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ latest red carpet appearance has our jaws on the floor, because she just rocked the ultimate gothic glam look!

On April 29, the cast and crew of the hit Netflix show Wednesday gathered for a glamorous, gothic reunion, and the stars looked as sensational as can be during the photocall. Seriously, no one could take their eyes off of Zeta-Jones in her lacey black look. Check out the photos and details below:

As you can see in the photos from the Wednesday reunion, the Chicago star channeled her character Morticia Addams in this gorgeous black Rasario gown. Along with the gorgeous A-line frame the black lace dress has, this dark look had gorgeous detailing throughout and an eye-catching sheer corset.

Courtesy of Stylist Kelly Johnson, Zeta-Jones rocked black shoes from Andrea Wazen and silver earrings and rings from XIVKARATS.

Makeup artist Brett Freedman kept the dark motif going with a mauve-based smokey eye makeup and matching glossy lips. Then hairstylist Maranda Widlund added loose waves to Zeta-Jones’ dark ‘do.

From gothic looks like this one to sparkling golden gowns, the Oscar-winning actress knows how to make sure all eyes are on her on the red carpet.

“Something about getting older was that I don’t take a lot of sh*t from people,” she recently said to InStyle about making decisions for herself because she wants to, including with her style. “Not that I’m snappy, or that I’m looking for shit from people. I just don’t take it, and I don’t take it in a very gracious way. And it’s only something that comes from experience, and it’s only something that comes from being 53.”

