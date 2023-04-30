January Jones’ Enchanting Dance Video in a White Bikini Proves She’s Making This Year Her Most Confident One Yet

January Jones’ new video proves she’s making the summer of 2023 her most confident, fun season yet!

On April 29, the Mad Men star shared a showstopping video of herself dancing around to the song “Antisocial” by Ed Sheeran and Travis Scott. She posted it without a caption, because, truly, no caption was needed for this confident clip!

In the video, we see the Sweetwater star dancing around in a white, scalloped bikini set, showing off her gorgeous toned physique and platinum blonde locks. She’s seen dancing around her luscious green backyard, showing everyone how much of a confident and free-spirited gem she is!

Now obviously, this sent fans into a frenzy, with many Instagram users commenting things like “You look amazing. Thanks for sharing this video with your fans,” “coolest girl evr,” and “January jones is 🔥.” Now, Jones is no stranger to sharing some steamy bikini and SKIMS-clad photos, but we seriously adore the fun vibes radiating from this video!

In a previous interview with Shape, Jones talked about her self-care and fitness routines, saying how she’s embracing her body in every stage it’s been through so far. “After I had my son, Xander, I wanted to feel strong because my body had changed so much,” she said. “As he got bigger and I was hauling around a 20- or 30-pound toddler, my lower back gave out and I saw my shoulders starting to curl and hunch… I’ve gained weight because I’ve put on muscle. I’ve gone up a size in clothes, but I feel like I look better naked.”

