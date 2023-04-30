Priyanka Chopra Is So Unbothered by This Scrutinized Element of Her Marriage to Nick Jonas

There’s so much going on in Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ life, she honestly doesn’t even have time to worry about what people think of her marriage to husband of nearly five years Nick Jonas. The Citadel actress opened up about her personal life in a recent interview, and got candid about how she feels regarding one particular part of her marriage that receives a lot of unwarranted scrutiny. The short answer? She’s completely unbothered by it.

During her recent Today interview, Chopra discussed the public’s fascination with her and her husband’s 10-year age gap. “I mean, I don’t think about it,” she told host Hoda Kotb. “I think people think about it a lot more than I do.” After quite a few years of marriage and a one-year-old baby girl, thinking about the age gap with her spouse really isn’t front-of-mind for Chopra. But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t at one time.

When Jonas first connected with Chopra via social media, the actress initially wrote the singer and songwriter off. “I didn’t give it much of a chance because, I was like, ‘He’s 25 years old, he’s a rockstar. I want to get married, I want to settle down, I want to have a baby.’ I was 35 at the time,” she told Today. It wasn’t until Chopra met Jonas on their first date that she realized how wrong she was in her assumptions.

“I wanted stability, and I didn’t give Nick enough credit until I went out with him on our first date,” she said. “We spent the whole evening together, and I realized my husband is just like an old soul. He’s stability in human form.” The rest, as they say, is history. Now that Jonas and Chopra have nearly half-a-decade of marriage under their belt and are navigating parenthood together, it seems they have more on their mind than their 10-year age gap. Honestly, Chopra’s approach to the public scrutiny is super healthy, and we hope she maintains this frame of mind.

