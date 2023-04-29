Halle Berry’s Latest Mirror Selfie Perfectly Highlights Her Unfiltered Natural Beauty

We’re not telling you anything knew when we say Halle Berry continues to serve some amazing content on the ‘Gram. Whether she’s posing up a storm, or basking in her birthday suit, the Monster’s Ball Oscar winner never disappoints. Her latest post, however, highlights a candid side of Berry we always love to see — and it’s the perfect representation of her unfiltered natural beauty.

In the mirror selfie Berry shared to Instagram, which you can see below, the actress and Bruised filmmaker gave the camera a sly look. Wisps of her blonde hair cascaded down her face and she seemingly wore nothing but a black, lace-trimmed bra and some dainty earrings. The one quality we loved most about this photo? It looked as though Berry wasn’t wearing even a drop of makeup, putting her untouched, glowing skin on display.

“Mirrors…the most honest friend out there,” Berry captioned the snapshot, adding a white heart emoji. We weren’t the only ones obsessing over the mom of two’s latest post. All throughout the comment section, fans and famous friends left compliment after compliment for the actress to find. Fire emojis, heart emojis, heart emojis on fire — you name it, you’d find it.

We always love getting a glimpse into Berry’s life whenever she shares a snap on the ‘Gram. These selfies, featuring Berry looking her most confident and comfortable, have to be among our favorite snaps. And they always inspire us to embrace the most unfiltered version of who we are. It goes without saying, but we cannot wait to see what Berry shares next.

