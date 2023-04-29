Prince William & Kate Middleton Celebrated 12 Years of Marriage With the Sweetest New Snapshot

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 12 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot. Who can forget waking up early to see the first glimpse of the Princess of Wales’ glamorous wedding gown, or the moment the two recreated that iconic kiss on Buckingham Palace’s balcony? More than a decade later, Kate and William are just as loved up as ever, and their new photo definitely proves it.

To commemorate their anniversary, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to their official Instagram account and shared a new photo courtesy of photographer Matt Porteous. The snapshot, taken in Norfolk last year, features Kate and William with their arms wrapped around one another beaming at the camera. Ever the outdoorsy couple, the two sat atop their respective bicycles for the photo. “12 years,” read the caption to the photo, complete with a little red heart emoji.

Kate and William always find a special way to mark their anniversary. Every year, the couple takes to social media and shares a never-before-seen snapshot from their life together. Often times, we get a sense of how the two like to spend their time when they’re not on royal duty — and those snapshots are always such a rare treat.

This year in the couple’s marriage is sure to usher in a new chapter, complete with various duties and responsibilities they haven’t taken on before. With King Charles III’s coronation just days away at this point, William and Kate are becoming more prominent than ever in their royal roles. As ever, we’re sure these two will handle whatever comes their way as they always do: together.

