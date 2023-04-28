Elle Macpherson Proved She’s In Her Most Confident Era Yet With This Stunningly Chic Photoshoot

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Elle Macpherson is 59 years old and proving that she’s in the best season of her life with a stunning, new Karen Millen photoshoot. The designer’s ongoing Icon campaign was developed to feature “iconic women from the Eighties, Nineties, and Noughties,” who are showing off their “effortlessly stylish” selves.

Macpherson’s collection with Karen Millen is described as “confident and authentic” because she offers “aspiration and persona” to women everywhere, per a company press release. The supermodel believes that this partnership is an ideal one for her because it reflects her “attitude” and “spirit.” “My personal style tends to be ‘heart-led’ which makes it natural and effortless,” she added in an interview with the designer.

Elle Macpherson in Karen Millen.

Courtesy of Karen Millen.

One of her favorite looks from the collection is the on-trend yellow suit with incredible drape detail. She shared, “I really love the yellow suit, it had an easy masculine/feminine almost Japanese-inspired vibe.” The belted soft blazer retails for $342 and the matching wide-leg trouser is on sale for $190.40. The best part is that it’s also available in black and ivory for anyone looking for a more timeless, neutral style.

Macpherson loves that the collection has a “real ’90s supermodel feel” and you can tell she feels good in each outfit. Her athletic, toned body is on display and her carefree, but assured, attitude radiates through. With her 60th birthday less than a year away, the fashion icon is proof that every decade brings about wonderful new chapters in our lives. For Macpherson, it might be her most elegant era yet.

