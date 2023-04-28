Ivana Trump’s $26.5 Million New York City Townhouse Is Struggling to Find a Buyer

When Ivana Trump passed away last July in her beloved New York City townhouse, her three children, Donald Trump Jr., 45, Ivanka Trump, 41, and Eric Trump, 39, let it sit empty for four months before they decided to put it on the market. The leopard-print living room and pink-marble bathtub evoked all of the flashy sides of the late socialite’s personality, but it’s not exactly the average New Yorker’s decor tastes.

The 8,725-square-foot, five-story mansion on the Upper East Side is still on the market for $26.5 million with no buyers in sight, according to The New York Times. The home has quite a bit of Trump history since it represents the money she earned in her divorce from Donald Trump — and she had to fight him for every penny, even though he was the one who had the affair with Marla Maples.

Ivana Trump’s New York City townhouse up for sale at $26.5 million. Evan Joseph Photography/MEGA.

Ivana hosted her celebrity friends often at the home she renovated to suit her splashy tastes, including fashion designer Marc Bouwer, Barbara Walters, and Joan Collins. If those walls could talk, they surely would tell some tales. Her children all lived on the fourth floor of the luxury residence until they graduated from college, but they never moved back and that’s why they are letting their former home go.

The media outlet seems to believe that despite being in a coveted neighborhood, the townhouse is suffering from the Trump family reputation — many city residents do not want to be associated with the name. In addition, “the property is huge and the design not to everyone’s taste,” so the maintenance and renovation costs after the purchase will be significant. And of course, there is the uncomfortable issue that Ivana passed away in the home after a fall down the steep stairs, which isn’t exactly a selling point. “Ivana brought a warmth and excitement to the house,” Bouwer told The New York Times. “Now, it seems a little creepy, particularly given that she passed away there and so alone. It’s heartbreaking to think about.” But maybe for the right buyer, it will one day have a new vibe and be the place to call home.

