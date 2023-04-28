Prince William & Kate Middleton Were Reportedly Forced to Take This Step After Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been showing a strong united front as they ease into their new responsibilities as Prince and Princess of Wales. This comes after a rocky few years with the deaths of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II, a family feud, and the pesky rumors about William’s alleged affair with Rose Hanbury.

The story has never been confirmed because there are very few facts to substantiate that anything ever happened between William and Hanbury. With Hanbury’s husband, David Cholmondeley, stepping up to become King Charles III’s lord-in-waiting, and their son, Oliver, playing a prominent role in the coronation, it seems to be much ado about nothing. That doesn’t mean the gossip didn’t take its toll on Kate and William’s marriage, though.

A source told Us Weekly in 2019 that the rumors were “hurtful” to Kate, especially since it was all spelled out on the internet for their kids to read later on in their lives. Yet the scandal did reportedly force the Waleses “to sit back and examine their relationship, which they realized they should have been doing more often.” With three young children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 5, plus their royal duties, life is very busy.

The couple seems to be doing much better in the subsequent years, and a second insider added that they were “doing a great job at getting their marriage back on track again.” Kate and William have worked on putting their family — and their marriage — first. “It’s not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different,” the source added. “They’re still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives.” Now, royal fans should expect that strong family theme to echo very publicly in the upcoming coronation week.

