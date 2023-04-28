Meghan Markle’s Decision to Sign With This Major Agency Could Speak Volumes About Her Future Plans

As we could all tell from Meghan Markle‘s brave decision to not attend King Charles III‘s coronation, the Duchess of Sussex is choosing to focus on her family, her work, and her well-being. Continuing that pattern, it was announced on April 27 that the royal has officially signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (or WME for short).

According to Variety, the first publication to report on the deal, Markle’s team at WME will include Endeavor’s CEO Ari Emanuel, Brad Slater, the rep and brand architect for Dwayne Johnson, and Serena Williams‘ longtime agent Jill Smoller.

In addition to representing Markle, WME will also now represent Archewell, her and her husband Prince Harry’s not-for-profit organization.

Among the goals of this new partnership between WME and the Sussexes is “film and television production, brand partnerships, and overall business-building.” To the fans of Markle’s Suits days, however, her return to acting “will not be an area of focus.” We can all dream, right?

“We are honored to announce that WME now represents Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex in all areas,” the agency shared on Instagram. “The agency will be focusing on building out her business ventures across multiple facets of the agency and its broader ecosystem, including film and television production, brand partnerships and more.”

For those keeping up with the Duchess, the deal shouldn't come as such a surprise. After all, the Duchess has participated in many projects since moving to the U.S. in the previous years, including her and Harry's docuseries Harry & Meghan, her Archetypes podcast, and the couple's Netflix series on leadership Live to Lead.

“So much of how my husband and I see things is through our love story. I think that’s what people around the world connected to, especially with our wedding. People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment,” Meghan told Variety back in 2022 about her future plans. “For scripted, we want to think about how we can evolve from that same space and do something fun. It doesn’t always have to be so serious. Like a good rom-com. Don’t we miss them? I miss them so much.”

We can’t wait to see what she’s up to next!

