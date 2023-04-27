Ivanka Trump’s Latest Legal Move May Indicate How She’s Trying to Create Distance From Her Family in NYC Fraud Case

Ivanka Trump is doing her best to get away from the legal mess she is in, along with her father, Donald Trump, and her brothers, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The 41-year-old former White House adviser made a bold move by firing the lawyers she shared with her brothers to represent them in the New York alleged fraud case with the Trump Organization.

She will now be represented in court by Bennet Moskowitz of the firm Troutman Pepper, according to Forbes, and it’s believed that he will be mounting “a different defense strategy” for her, per the New York Post. The first indication the Trump family received that Ivanka was distancing herself from them was a March 6 notice from one of her former attorneys who asked for a delay in the trial, per Forbes. The court documents also tried to shift the blame to her siblings because Ivanka believes that what New York Attorney General Letitia James is alleging does not pertain to her Trump Organization job description.

Donald Trump is trying to recreate his 2016 presidential election buzz. https://t.co/GRHpjrs6NH — SheKnows (@SheKnows) April 25, 2023

“The complaint does not contain a single allegation that Ms. Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements. The complaint affirmatively alleges that other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” the documents noted. Ivanka hopes to extricate herself from this situation and the $250 million repayment that the attorney general is seeking for “fraudulently inflating the value of assets” to gain access to “favorable loans and tax benefits,” per the New York Post.

Ivanka has tried hard to retreat to private life after serving in Donald Trump’s administration, but the legal woes plaguing the family continue to drag her back to the spotlight. The trial is still on schedule to begin in October.

