Kate Middleton & Prince William’s Early Romance Is on Display as Netflix Releases New Photos for Season 6 of The Crown

Royal fans know that Kate Middleton and Prince William are fans of Hollywood movies and TV shows, but they probably won’t be watching the final season of Netflix’s The Crown. The sixth season is going to give viewers a deep dive into the couple’s early days of their relationship.

The streaming network just dropped new images from the upcoming season, and it’s amazing to see how much Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey resemble the royal duo. One of the shots appears to be a scene from their days as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. The photo shows the actors dressed in Kate and William’s college casual outfits as they walk hand in hand. The storyline will take fans back to 2001 and their first meeting on campus in a re-creation of what that moment must have been like for them.

Meg Bellamy and Ed McVey portray Kate Middleton and Prince William in the sixth season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Netflix.

The Crown has always been a tricky topic for the palace to navigate around because the successful show obviously takes liberties in some stories for dramatic effect, but that hasn’t stopped Prince Harry from checking it out. “They don’t pretend to be news. It’s fictional, but it’s loosely based on the truth,” he told James Corden in 2021. “But it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle — the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else — what can come from that.”

Since the series is ending this year, that means Harry and Meghan Markle will avoid having their love story depicted onscreen. However, the Duke of Sussex does love one aspect of the show: “The Crown‘s coverage over the tabloids.” He added, “I’m way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family or my wife or myself. Because it’s the difference between that is obvious fiction, take it how you will, but this is being reported on as fact because you’re supposedly news. I have a real issue with that.”

