This Sweet Update on Ant Anstead & Renée Zellweger’s Two-Year Anniversary Will Have You Swooning

Fans don’t see Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead walking red carpets together or putting their relationship out there for the whole world to see. That’s why it might be shocking to know that two years have gone by since they went on their first date. Now, an insider is revealing details about their second-anniversary celebration.

Besides “a hike” and “a romantic” dinner, the low-key couple took the time to assess their relationship, which sounds like a dream come true for them, according to an Us Weekly source. “Renée and Ant are happy to have found each other and it shows,” they gushed. “They both want to settle down and create a home together.” The Oscar winner reportedly had some high praise for her TV personality boyfriend, too.

“Renée loves how romantic, open, and honest he is,” the insider added. “She does say that it took her a while to find love again, but it was well worth the wait. She’s still giddy in love. He literally swept her off her feet.” That’s probably the most fans will hear from Zellweger’s side of the relationship since she stays off social media, but Anstead gave his followers a tiny glimpse of their private time together.

On Sunday, he shared a short intimate video with two blink-and-you-miss-it PDA snapshots. “Two years of magic 💫💫x,” he wrote in the caption. After Anstead’s very public split with second wife Christina Hall and their subsequent custody fight over son, Hudson, 3, it’s no wonder he prefers to stay under the radar with the love of his life.

