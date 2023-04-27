Sharon Stone & Patti LuPone Have Some Harsh Words About Kim Kardashian’s American Horror Story Acting Gig

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is making major moves that may be setting her up for her post-reality TV show life. She’s considering on making her law career a full-time job, but first, she’s making a stop on next season’s American Horror Story: Delicate. Although, not everyone in Hollywood is excited to hear the news.

Broadway superstar Patti LuPone was the first actress to criticize the casting move on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday. The Tony Award winner is known for strong opinions, especially if she doesn’t like something — and Kim’s new role isn’t high on her list. In a game of “Do They Give a Damn,” LuPone sounded very aggravated when she said she wasn’t thrilled they were giving a reality star an acting job. Besides taking a job away “from actors,” LuPone added, “Excuse me, excuse me, Kim, what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage.”

Sharon Stone also agreed with LuPone by chiming in on Access Hollywood‘s Instagram post about the controversy. “Well … you know … acting 🎭. It may not be brain surgery, but we do treasure our art. We studied, we suffered, we do suffer for it. Ten thousand hours; it’s a thing,” she wrote in the comments while referencing a Malcolm Gladwell’s self-help book, Outliers.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy probably loves the headlines the actresses are generating for his upcoming series. He only has high praise for Kim, telling The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.” Now, it’s just up to Kim to deliver a knockout performance.

