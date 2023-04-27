King Charles III Didn’t Exactly Get the Warmest Welcome in Liverpool a Week Before His Coronation

On Wednesday, King Charles III and Queen Camilla made what they had hoped to be a pleasant visit to Liverpool, but they didn’t get the warmest of welcomes at their events. Republic, the anti-monarchist group, organized protests throughout the day with chants of “Not My King.”

The protests have been “growing in size and volume” as Charles’ coronation date grows closer, according to Celebitchy. Graham Smith, who runs the Republic organization, has been vocal about his opposition to the monarchy and feels like now is the right time to dissolve its power. “Instead of a pointless, expensive, coronation we need a serious public debate,” he told the Daily Mail. “We believe the British public should be asked, do you want Charles or a choice? The tide is starting to turn against the monarchy, and we need a serious debate about its future.”

A group of individuals expressed their disapproval of UK's King Charles by hollering the phrase "not my king" during a library twinning event pic.twitter.com/bgnzCvv4SQ — TRT World (@trtworld) April 26, 2023

In the video clip, provided by TRT World, Charles ignores the protestors who are loudly heard in the background. He chats with event organizers as Camilla comes over to join him. Eventually, he gives a warm wave to his supporters in the crowd — and yes, they were also chanting, making it quite a noisy engagement. BBC Radio Merseyside showed a cute video of schoolchildren making their voices heard. “Protestors chanting ‘not my King’ are drowned out by children chanting ‘he’s our King,” wrote the media outlet’s Twitter account.

Protestors chanting “not my King” are drowned out by children chanting “he’s our King” pic.twitter.com/1YrEPoeb8C — BBC Radio Merseyside (@bbcmerseyside) April 26, 2023

However, King Charles looks like he understands that his role is going to come with some controversy — and he appears absolutely unbothered by the discourse. The protestors are promising to be there on May 6, so it’s going to be a battle of the anti-monarchists versus the royalists that day.

