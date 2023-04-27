Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Wedding Photographer Gave Insider Details About What They Are Really Like Behind Closed Doors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship has received quite a bit of scrutiny from the British media, but it’s rare to hear insight from the people who know them the best. The couple’s wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, offered a look into what they are like behind closed doors — and it sounds like an absolute fairy tale.

The A-list photographer, who has worked with Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, and Gwyneth Paltrow, caught the eye of the Duchess of Sussex, who admired his work. The dynamic duo first brought him onboard to shoot their engagement photos at Windsor Castle in 2017 and that’s when Lubomirski first realized they had a special connection — it was a magical, but very private, moment.

“Every time they looked at each other I almost felt awkward,” he dished to The Telegraph. “I kept thinking, ‘This is so intimate, should I even be here for this?’ Being around them was very intoxicating.’” He relished the opportunity to capture their Hallmark story because he adores “taking pictures of people in love.” Beyond their 2018 wedding, Lubomirski continued to capture the Sussexes once they started their family.

He took the sweet snapshot that was used for Harry and Meghan’s 2021 Christmas card. (You can see the photo HERE.) Fans got to see how much Prince Archie had grown, with his adorable mop of red hair, and it was the public’s first glance of Princess Lilibet, who was joyfully laughing in her mother’s arms. It perfectly captured the journey the Sussexes had been on over the years — the public story has been a bit chaotic, but the private life is exactly what they dreamed of.

