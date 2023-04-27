How To Watch Nick Jr Without Cable For Free So Your Kid Can Watch Paw Patrol & Peppa Pig Anytime, Anywhere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Being a parent is a non-stop job. But, among the sleepless nights and unexpected tantrums, parents can sometimes rely on some incredible shows to help them through. After all, besides calming kids down and making them smile, many children’s shows can be educational too. Paw Patrol and Peppa Pig, for example, are major crowdpleasers with kids and now, thanks to Sling Freestream, they’re totally free too!

For any parents interested in watching these shows at no charge, Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig and many others are available on Sling Freestream through Nick Jr Pluto. To gain access, there’s no need to put in a credit card, you can just enter your email and press play. Because being a parent is costly enough, am I right?

PEPPA PIG: AROUND THE WORLD, l-r: Peppa Pig, George Pig, Daddy Pig, Mummy Pig, ‘Around the World’ (Season 7, Episode 147, aired March 26, 2017). 2004- ©Nickelodeon Network/courtesy Everett Collection ©Nickelodeon Network/Courtesy Everett Co / Everett Collection

How to Watch Nick Jr for Free

Nick Jr is available on Pluto TV on Sling Freestream. To set up your kid’s favorite shows at no charge, follow the instructions below. Happy watching!

Visit Sling.com/freestream

Click “Create a Free Account”

Enter your e-mail and create a password

Click “Create Free Account”

Click “Start Watching Now”

Search “Nick Jr” and find your kid’s favorite shows!

What’s Available on Sling Freestream?

Sling Freestream includes more than 275 live channels and over 41,000 movies and TV shows on demand, with new content added every day. In addition to live content, Sling Freestream also offers on-demand TV shows and movies. See below for some of the free Nick Jr Pluto shows you could have access to on the platform.

What Children’s Shows Are Available on Sling Freestream?

Paw Patrol

Peppa Pig

Bubble Guppies

Kiri and Lou

Blaze and the Monster Machines

Blue’s Clues & You!

What Channels Are on Sling Freestream for Parents?

With over 275+ channels, there are plenty of channels for parents to watch on Sling Freestream. Check out some highlights below.

CBS News

ESPN On Demand

Architectural Digest

USA Today News

Euronews

Watch those channels, shows and much more at Sling.com/freestream. Related story Kosas Is Having a ‘Goodbye’ 50% Off Sale for This Gwyneth Paltrow & Olivia Wilde-Loved Lipstick & You’ll Want to Act Fast

Before you go, click here to see our favorite kid-friendly movies & shows that talk about diversity & race!

