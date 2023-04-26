Kim Kardashian Might Be Considering a Major Career Change Out of the Public Eye

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian and reality television go hand in hand, but the 42-year-old star is already thinking beyond her current days in front of the camera. Fans know she’s been slowly working her way through law school via private tutoring, so a full-time law career may be in the cards for her sooner than anyone thinks.

“I would be just as happy being an attorney full time,” she said at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday, April 25. “The journey just really opened up my eyes so much. It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done.” Kim has dedicated much of her free time working on prison reform which she hopes will become a part of her legacy and “her life’s most meaningful work.”

While she hasn’t taken major steps away from her family’s Hulu series, The Kardashians, it’s something that has been on her mind lately. “I always joke with my mom — who’s my manager — I say Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney,” the Skims founder said. She had great success with Alice Marie Johnson in 2018, who spent over two decades in prison in a drug trafficking case. After being passed over for a pardon by outgoing President Barack Obama in 2016, Kim worked with the Donald Trump administration to seek her release.

Kim has proven to have the connections to make things happen, but she still has a ways to go in her law studies. It took her four times to pass the baby bar exam after her first year of law school, but she shared her joy with her followers after it finally happened in December 2021. “OMFGGGG, I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kim shared on Twitter. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.” And perhaps in the near future, we will be talking about Kim’s legal work more than her time as a pop culture icon.

