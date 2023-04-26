Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Prince Harry’s Court Revelation Might Have Driven a ‘Deeper Wedge’ Between Him and Prince William

Kristyn Burtt
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry attend an Anzac Day Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey on April 25, 2018 in London, England.
Prince William, Prince Harry Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images.
Prince Harry May Not Have Consulted Prince William About Court Case
Now that Prince Harry has revealed in his court documents that his older brother, Prince William, received a substantial settlement from The Sun over his own phone-hacking issue in 2020, their relationship is coming under further scrutiny. Will the royal brothers ever repair their very fractured relationship?

It seems that the Prince of Wales was surprised by the revelation since Harry did not run it by him before the court filings were submitted, according to The Telegraph. It’s believed that this stealth move will only “drive a deeper wedge between them,” and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. With the coronation a little over a week away, it makes any type of interaction between William and Harry less and less likely. 

Sources are indicating that both sides — the Sussexes and the Waleses — “did not expect any rapprochement” during King Charles III’s coronation festivities. With Harry only there for the actual ceremony, there doesn’t even seem to be any time for them to cross paths since he will not be a part of the procession. The Duke of Sussex will be in attendance to see his father’s historic moment and that will likely be the extent of his family time in the U.K. 

Harry’s court case is raising all sorts of questions about the royal family’s complicated relationship with the media and the privacy they are willing to sacrifice in exchange for positive headlines. There is quite a bit of hypocrisy going on and the Duke of Sussex continues to unveil what really goes on behind palace walls. 

