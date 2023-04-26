Kate Middleton Is Going Viral Over This Super Sneaky Move She Was Spotting Doing During a Photoshoot

Among the many duties of the members of the British royal family, like attending public events and supporting important foundations and causes, there’s the need to follow royal protocol, from the most strict to the most subtle ones. And, even though Kate Middleton has been known to break a royal protocol here and then over the years, she’s still the prime example of how royals should act and dress.

Recently, a resurfaced video from the Princess of Wales has been going viral on TikTok because of a sneaky move she made while taking pictures with Mary, the crown princess of Denmark, and Queen Margrethe during a trip to Denmark in 2022.

In the clip, Middleton is seen smiling for pictures next to Queen Margrethe before the Queen gestures for her to move closer. Instead of taking a step, however, Middleton ever-so-slightly shuffles her feet across the carpet. The move, which goes totally unnoticed in pictures of the moment, has since been coined the “princess shuffle.”

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – FEBRUARY 23: Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Queen Margrethe of Denmark visit Christian IX’s Palace on February 23, 2022 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Samir Hussein – Pool/WireImage ) WireImage

“And in heels!” a user wrote in the comment section, pointing to Middleton’s black pointed heels during the moment. “I would definitely get caught on the carpet and wipe out 😂.” “Discreet and elegant love you Kate,” wrote another, declaring themself a total Middleton fan.

In the comments, users suspect Middleton did the so-called “princess shuffle” to not get photographed in a different pose or angle. Therefore, by shuffling sideways, she made every shot usable. Talk about top model behavior, right?

"I think it looks really silly to do whatever Kate was prob instructed to do," a user commented. "Royals don't keep it real."

So, whether you’re a fan of the “princess shuffle” or not, it’s safe to say we all get why it’s all over social media right now.




