Simone Biles Is Having an Olympic-Sized Destination Wedding With More Wardrobe Changes Than You Could Ever Imagine

Fans of Olympic superstar Simone Biles already know that she and NFL player Jonathan Owens had a courthouse wedding in Houston, Texas on April 22. But that was just the warm-up to the big event: their beach destination wedding!

The legal ceremony at the courthouse was required because they are having their second ceremony in a foreign country. Biles, who holds Belize citizenship through her mother, Nellie Biles, hasn’t revealed where she is having it, but that could be a good guess. What the 26-year-old gymnast did reveal are some of the gold-medal-winning details of the big day — it’s going to be epic! In an Instagram Story Q&A, she spilled the tea on what the over-the-top event is going to be like.

She is expecting 135-140 guests to attend, even though they are “waiting on a few passports” to be processed. Biles also admitted that they’ve completely blown the wedding budget, but she has no regrets. “We went so over budget we’ve decided there is no longer a budget. You only live once,” she shared. The wedding party will include seven groomsmen and eight bridesmaids, and yes, we should expect a few familiar faces standing up next to her as some of her Olympic teammates will definitely be there.

Of course, we can’t forget the most important part of Biles’ second ceremony — the fashion. She is going to be a bit extra and wear four wedding dresses at her destination event. “Kind of dramatic, but you only have a wedding day once,” she said. We don’t blame her one bit for going in this direction as one of the world’s greatest athletes — we always expect an over-the-top moment.

