Sydney Sweeney & Glen Powell’s Undeniable Chemistry Is Reminding Some Fans of Another Former A-List Couple

Don’t read into the rumors about Glen Powell dating Sydney Sweeney because sources are already reporting to TMZ that the Euphoria star is still engaged to her fiancé Jonathan Davino. The dynamic duo just have that undeniable chemistry and are supposedly playing it up for the cameras while they promote their rom-com, Anyone But You. But their off-the-charts electricity is reminding people of another famous former couple: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Back in 2005, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed up to ShoWest to promote their upcoming film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith. The A-listers tried really hard to hide their obvious affection for each other — Pitt with one hand in his pocket and one hand behind his back, and Jolie clasping both hands away from her co-star. They even kept a solid foot between them because that means nothing is happening, right? Of course, no one could extinguish their obvious heat. Pitt was suddenly single after splitting with wife Jennifer Aniston, and everyone had heard about those rumors about an on-set romance.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.

While Powell and Sweeney seem to be insisting that their relationship is strictly platonic, it doesn’t seem like the actor’s girlfriend (or ex-girlfriend), Gigi Paris, appreciates their closeness. She unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram and posted cryptic stories that fuel the flames that she broke up with the Top Gun: Maverick star. The two women were originally very supportive of each other publicly, but something soured their friendship.

Glen Powell (L) and Sydney Sweeney promote the upcoming film “Anyone But You” at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images.

Even if Powell and Sweeney are playing it up for publicity, it’s hard not to think about the beginnings of Pitt and Jolie. Fans are even pointing it out on Twitter, with one account noting, “not sydney sweeney looking at glen powell the same way angelina looked at brad.” The former couple originally insisted it was just for their film, but it eventually turned into a love triangle that fed the tabloids for a decade. So we are going to side-eye Powell and Sweeney because sometimes where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

