Melissa McCarthy Says Husband Ben Falcone Helped Her Feel Comfortable in Her Skin in Her 30s

A good partner is one who uplifts you, and makes you feel good about life and yourself. And when a partner helps you learn to be comfortable in your own skin, then you know you have a keeper — and that’s exactly the case with Melissa McCarthy and Ben Falcone!

In a recent interview with People, as the cover star for their Beautiful Issue, the Bridesmaids star revealed that she credits her husband Falcone for helping her feel comfortable in her own skin. “Because he’s so constantly loving and kind. And funny and the weirdest human I know, to be honest,” she said lovingly. “And somewhere in my 30s, I was like ‘I’m okay with who I am.’ And if someone wasn’t thrilled with that, that’s okay too. At some point I was like, ‘They’re not all going to like you.’ You have to learn that the hard way, but it’s a good [lesson].”

The comedic genius added, “When someone’s being their authentic self and it hurts no one else in the world … the simplest rule is: Just be kind. Nobody has to think the same things. It’s okay to be curious and be like, ‘I don’t understand what someone else is doing.'”

She finished by saying, “I mean, isn’t that what love is? Loving who you love just puts more love in the world. And that has never, ever been a bad thing.”

McCarthy and Falcone originally met in the 1990s when she was a freshman in college, and he was in high school. However, they officially became friends in 1998 after crossing paths again in a comedy class. They started dating a few years later and married on Oct 8, 2005. They later welcomed two daughters into the world named Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13.

In a previous interview with People, she talked about how lucky she feels about working continuously on successful projects with Falcone, saying, “Ben and I will have moments where we look at each other and go, ‘This is not bad at all.’ I feel like I got hit with a lucky stick.”

Related story Bill Hader Just Subtly Confirmed He Got Back Together With This Unexpected Former Flame

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.

