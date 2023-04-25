Jennifer Lawrence’s Elegant LBD Had a Seriously Sophisticated Twist That Elevated Her Glowing Red-Carpet Look

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lawrence used to make regular red-carpet appearances, but a few years ago she scaled back after marrying Cooke Maroney and becoming a mom to son, Cy, 14 months. That’s why it was so exciting to see the 32-year-old actress back in the spotlight for CinemaCon in Las Vegas — she did not disappoint when it came to her fashion choices.

She’s busy promoting her upcoming film, No Hard Feelings, so she made a dramatic, but rare, return in the perfect LBD. Her little black dress was sophisticated and elegant, thanks to her choice of accessories. The sleeveless outfit had sharp shoulder lines and a bubble skirt that she paired with shiny black tights, a sparkling statement necklace and the unexpected pink heels. That tiny twist of giving her footwear a pop of color elevated the entire ensemble to the next level. Lawrence also parted her blonde locks down the middle in soft waves and her makeup was dewy and fresh.

Jennifer Lawrence attends Opening Night and Sony Pictures Entertainment Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon.

Fans can expect to see the Oscar winner a lot more as her latest film will be released June 23. And she’s ready to blast back into public view, judging from the audience’s response to a clip played at CinemaCon. The bawdy comedy “played to huge laughs,” according to Variety, and directory Gene Stupinitsky gushed about his star, calling her “a true comedy natural.” That’s some high praise!

She plays a struggling Uber driver who is hired, via Craigslist, by the overbearing parents of a shy 19-year-old young man. Their greatest concern is that he sets out for college as a virgin, so she is there to woo him all summer before school starts — the movies is guaranteed to bring back American Pie and There’s Something About Mary vibes. We can’t wait to see the summer of JLaw and her red-carpet creations.

