Rumors Heat Up Again Over Who in the Royal Family Raised ‘Concerns’ About Prince Archie’s Skin Color

While the palace may have moved on from the controversy surrounding the royal family member who questioned the color of Prince Archie’s skin, it seems that the media is buzzing around the topic again. Last week’s Daily Telegraph article about Meghan Markle and King Charles III’s 2021 letter exchange, in which the person was identified but not revealed publicly, has certainly stirred the pot — and many are wondering if the culprit is nervous about being unmasked.

One of the biggest clues dropped in the bombshell article is the fact that it was reportedly from a “senior” royal family member. That narrows it down quite a bit, considering there are only seven people in that group. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first discussed the topic in their 2021 sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey where they discussed that someone from the palace raised “concerns” to them “about how dark [Archie’s] skin might be when he’s born.”

Author Christopher Andersen wrote in his book, Brothers and Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, that it was the then-Prince Charles who pondered the Archie question with his wife, Camilla, over breakfast one day and the conversation was overheard by palace staffers. “It’s not that the senior roles are racist per se,” an Andersen source explained. “The queen certainly isn’t. But there are a few in the extended family who are, and the aristocracy as a whole is rife with racist thinking.” And Harry’s strained relationship with his father’s wife could also play into the possibility that it was Camilla who made the remark.

Other royal watcher side-eyed Princess Anne because The Daily Beast reported that she was “no great fan of the marriage in the first place,” but that seems to be speculation versus evidence-based. However, some critics are hinting that the shattered relationship between Prince William and Harry is evidence that the Prince of Wales was the one who uttered the insensitive comment, especially since he’s the only one who has responded to the allegations publicly. “We are very much not a racist family,” William told throngs of reporters in 2021.

The issue never seemed to resolve itself and has been festering between the two sides for several years now. But with the Daily Telegraph article reviving the hot topic once again — it’s quite possible that someone will reveal the identity of the alleged royal family member in the near future.

