The Money Issue

Donald Trump Is Reportedly Trying to Woo a Very Familiar Face Back to His 2024 Presidential Campaign Team

Kristyn Burtt
Donald Trump is seeing an opening in his 2024 presidential campaign now that his expected competitor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seems to be sputtering out before he even announces his official run. That leaves the former president holding all of the Republican Party cards right now, and it’s why he is reportedly trying to assemble his dream team to help get him back into the White House. 

That means bringing back the person he believes helped get him to the Oval Office in the first place: Kellyanne Conway. According to Page Six, Donald Trump is “quietly speaking to” his former adviser to woo her back into the fold. One source noted, “He always appreciated so much and understood the value she brought to 2016. Without her, it wouldn’t have happened.” He also wants to make sure she doesn’t jump ship to another candidate because he knows what a secret weapon she was to his 2016 campaign. 

“She was a formidable opponent [with Cruz], and [Trump] might want to lock her up and make sure she doesn’t go to DeSantis,” they added. However, the Here’s the Deal author has enjoyed the opportunities presented to her in her post-White House life, and it might be difficult for her to even entertain Donald Trump’s offer. “Kellyanne has an excellent relationship with President Trump and his team . . . but she would be crazy to commit to a single opportunity right now. She is busier than ever with a lengthy roster of political, corporate, and media clients, not to mention offers from 2024 players and a big Fox News contract,” another insider shared. 

Despite the legal clouds hanging over Donald Trump’s head, he’s barreling full steam ahead to nab that GOP nomination. He knows it’s not easy sailing like it was the first time around, so that’s likely why he wants Conway by his side — even though she might have moved on to greener pastures.

