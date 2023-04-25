Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had a Surprise Public Outing & It Proves They’re as Adorable as Ever

With everything going on between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the British royal family, you’d think the Sussexes would be staying indoors and enjoying the tranquility of Montecito before the chaos of King Charles‘ coronation. The calm before the storm, if you will. If you were thinking that, however, you couldn’t be more wrong.

In fact, the parents of two enjoyed a fun night out on Monday, April 24, as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Crypto.com Arena. During their unexpected date night, Markle wore a pink linen suit, a white tank top and heels while Harry wore a black suit and a casual white t-shirt.

At one point in the game, the two were even captured by the game’s jumbotron. As seen in clips all over Twitter, Meghan giggled when she saw herself on the screen and Harry almost immediately leaned into his wife for a potential kiss. Markle then seemingly stopped her husband and adoringly grabbed his arm instead. Could these two get any cuter?

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Crypto.com Arena on April 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Markle and Harry, who sat in the VIP box, were joined by many of their staffers and close friends. Among the attendees were Rick Genow, the couple’s lawyer since their royal exit, and Andrew Meyer, Markle’s business manager, per Daily Mail.

The couple’s fun date night marks Markle’s first appearance since she decided not to attend Charles’ coronation in May. For Harry, however, it looks like he’s making the most of his time in the U.S. with Markle before flying across the pond.

