Olivia Wilde Reportedly Has These Harsh Words For Emily Ratajowski After the Model Addressed Those Kissing Photos

Though the “bro code” might be more talked about, it’s fair to say that female friendships have a “girl code” of their own. Don’t spread your friend’s secrets, don’t date your friend’s crush, don’t date your friend’s ex, etc. When it comes to Olivia Wilde and Emily Ratajkowski, though details on how deep their friendship are still unknown, some of those unspoken rules may have been broken when the model was seen kissing Wilde’s longtime ex, Harry Styles.

Since the Tokyo moment happened, however, Ratajkowski has spoken out about it all, telling Vogue Spain that she feels “bad” for Wilde “because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions.”

But, according to a source to Daily Mail, Wilde just wants distance. “Emily shouldn’t feel bad for Olivia,” the source said, hinting at Ratajkowski’s recent comments to Vogue Spain. “She should reexamine her dating life and the men she chooses to go out with. Emily should really just focus on being a mom.” Ouch!

The insider concluded, “Olivia just wants Emily to keep her name out of her mouth.” Is anyone getting some Will Smith “slapgate” flashbacks?

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, dug a little further into that kiss with Styles and all the attention her dating life has gotten recently.

“It’s very bizarre to have certain experiences and then have the whole world know about them and comment on them,” Ratajkowski said of the video of her and Styles kissing that went viral online. “I’m just a person who’s gone from a three-year relationship to a four-year relationship, so this is the first time in a long time that I’ve been in a dating stage. The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I’m surprised, but it’s a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life is focused on my son and my work. But I guess these issues don’t inspire the same flashy headlines.” Related story Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had a Surprise Public Outing & It Proves They’re as Adorable as Ever

Regardless of how Ratajkowski and Styles are doing now after all the attention, we know one thing for sure: it looks like whatever friendship Ratajkowski and Wilde had before could be long gone…

