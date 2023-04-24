Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

Michelle Obama Shared an Ultra-Rare Photo of Her Brother & We’re Seeing Double

Kristyn Burtt
Michelle Obama’s Instagram account is usually filled with snapshots from her book, The Light We Carry, her podcast, and the occasional appearance from her husband, Barack Obama, or her daughters, Sasha, 21, and Malia, 24. Her followers were surprised on Saturday to see another family member’s face in the spotlight, especially since he is rarely featured on her page.

Michelle’s only sibling, older brother Craig Robinson, celebrated his birthday over the weekend and the former first lady made sure to give “mom’s favorite child” a shout-out. Her fans were calling out how much the siblings looked like each other with “the same amazing” smile. Michelle and Craig toasted with cocktails as they looked at the camera lens with pure joy. You can tell how close the lookalike brother-sister duo are from Michelle’s sweet caption.

“We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, and we’ve been there for one another for everything in between,” she wrote. “I’m just so lucky to have you in my life. Love you, Craig!” The birthday boy chimed in with a response, writing in the comments, “Thanks all for the birthday wishes. Means a lot!” That wasn’t the only tribute Craig received, he even got an emotional paragraph in Michelle’s 2018 memoir, Becoming.

“You have been my protector since the day I was born,” she wrote in the book. “You have made me laugh more than any other person on this earth. You are the best brother a sister could ask for, a loving and caring son, husband, and father.” That’s quite an endorsement from Craig’s little sis, it’s clear she looked up to him her entire life — even if he was their mom’s favorite child. LOL.

