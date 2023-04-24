Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

King Charles III Could Have One More ‘Awkward’ Controversy Before His Coronation Next Week

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry’s ongoing court battle against the UK tabloids is picking back up on Tuesday, but it has the potential to be another controversy for King Charles III to deal with before his May 6 coronation. The Duke of Sussex is pursuing over $240,000 in damages from The Sun after he believes they hired a private investigator and hacked his voicemail to gather private information about his dating life before he met Meghan Markle.

The Guardian noted that “the timing could be awkward for King Charles” because the case aligns with the stories the Duke of Sussex shared about the palace being in cahoots with the Royal Rota to trade secrets for good headlines. Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary touched upon this topic in which the Duke of Sussex, noted, “It’s a dirty game. The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution. This feeding frenzy.”

It’s often the women who suffer the most at the hands of the Royal Rota, including Meghan, Princess Diana, and Kate Middleton. Yet Harry’s case is also proving that publications, like The Sun, will stop at nothing to get the story and his family is still in business with them. He’s even claimed that there is a “secret deal” in place with the palace and the tabloids “not to bring legal cases against the British newspaper industry.”

Similar to the Fox News case, there are reportedly “internal emails” that could be damaging to The Sun and former editor Rebekah Brooks’ case — which sounds like it would be just fine for Harry. He described her in his memoir, Spare, in a very vivid way. “Everyone who knew her was in full agreement that she was an infected pustule on the arse of humanity, plus a s**t excuse for a journalist,” he wrote. The Duke of Sussex isn’t expected in court this week, but it wouldn’t be surprising if King Charles was keeping tabs on this case in the run-up to his historic day.

