Salma Hayek Exudes Confidence in Daring Bikini Shot, Saying She Feels ‘Renewed’

Whether it’s on Instagram or on the red carpet, Salma Hayek has such beauty and incredible fashion sense that it could make anyone stop in their tracks. The actress’ most recent post does just that while giving mermaid-core a whole new meaning.

“Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean 🌊,” Hayek wrote in the caption alongside four pictures and one video of her in a bright yellow bikini. In the first few photos, she’s seen going up the stairs into a boat and in the last, she’s seen giving her best top model pose overlooking the sunset.

“This perfection is illegal,” one user wrote in the comment section, writing exactly what we were thinking. “Bikini legend,” wrote another.

Luckily for her fans, Hayek’s Instagram has provided plenty of fashionable content recently, including acrobatic pictures of her in a fresh floral pantsuit from Borgo de Nor. The black pantsuit, which had some gorgeous brightly colored flowers, was from the designer’s autumn-winter ’22 collection.

“Me waiting for Spring, thank God it’s here!” she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of her doing the splits on what looks like a hotel corridor. What can we say… she IS the moment!

