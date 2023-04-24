Prince Harry’s Exit From Royal Life Is Filled With Mixed Emotions for a Very Understandable Reason

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a whirlwind three years since leaving their senior royal roles: new country, new home, new jobs, and a new baby. It’s left them little time to catch their breath, especially with the ongoing family feud.

However, as tensions start to slightly (and we mean slightly) thaw in the wake of King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, it’s fascinating to hear from a Sussex insider who gave a real view on how Harry’s feeling the days. The honest assessment of his new life offers a mixed-emotions look of what it’s like for him now. Daniel Martin, the Duchess of Sussex’s makeup artist and pal told People, “Harry has definitely found his vibe and is very settled in California. But he does miss home.”

It’s pretty easy to read between the lines that Harry is thriving with his young family and Meghan by his side, but it’s also understandable that he feels homesick from time to time. The Duke of Sussex seems to enjoy the work he is pursuing without the constraints of royal life, but there are elements of his life in the UK that he misses.

He’s settled in nicely to Southern California living, though, according to the outlet’s sources, including his stint on a local polo team, enjoying an In-N-Out burger from time to time, and the laidback life of a coastal community. It’s a life that he’s always dreamed of, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t ever yearn for friends, family, and cultural aspects of life in the UK, especially since he’s been uprooted from Frogmore Cottage. These two opposing forces can coexist in Harry’s world, but he doesn’t seem to have any regrets about leaving his royal role behind.

