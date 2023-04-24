Elon Musk’s Twitter Verification Battle Has Turned Into Pure Chaos With Hollywood’s A-Listers

Elon Musk’s takeover of has been anything but smooth. With last Thursday’s elimination of the blue check mark for verified legacy accounts, the Tesla CEO was hoping there would be a scramble of celebrities subscribing to his Twitter Blue subscription plan for $8 a month. Well, things didn’t go as planned.

According to independent researcher Travis Brown, Musk only netted 28 new subscribers to Twitter Blue by Friday, bringing the total to 19,497 subscribed accounts. That’s not a great number for the billionaire, who is seeing his net worth drop by billions since he purchased Twitter last year. He needs to generate cash in order to keep the social media platform stable. However, Hollywood celebrities are rebelling against his new system.

Woah! Dunno how but the blue tick is back. I’m Priyanka again! 😜 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 23, 2023

Musk revealed that he was paying for several celebrity accounts to stay verified, including LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner even though he didn’t run that idea by them. And then suddenly over the weekend, other famous faces were re-verified like Priyanka Chopra, Patton Oswalt and Sir Ian McKellen — all of whom where shocked by the reemergence of their blue check mark and letting everyone know they did not pay for the service.

Whew! Did the “change your name then change it back” trick and the blue check went away. Good to know. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 22, 2023

Oswalt even found a workaround to make his blue check mark disappear again because he’s embarrassed by the association of paying a billionaire for what is essentially an emoji (or not want to look like a Musk fanboy). “Whew! Did the ‘change your name then change it back’ trick and the blue check went away. Good to know,” he tweeted. There is no longer a true verification process with the subscription plan as parody and impersonation accounts are showing up and getting the blue check mark, which could set a dangerous precedent as the social media platform moves forward. It’s unclear whether other rivals like Mastodon, Spoutible, or Tribel will become true rivals, but the golden age of the Twitter is officially over.

