Calling all Outlander fans, two of your favorite characters just dropped another book, and it’s already a bestseller! That’s right, Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish just gave fans the ultimate treat: another Clanlands book!
On April 23, Heughan shocked fans by announcing that his and McTavish’s next book is finally available for pre-order everywhere. He announced the news through Twitter, saying, “Clanlands – In New Zealand Is now available for preorder! Had such a blast down under and writing this a total joy (despite Mr McHangry needing constant snacks!) @grahammctavish Join us! @radarbooks https://bit.ly/clanlands2.”
This is Heughan’s fourth book. His memoir Waypoints, debuted last year and quickly became a best-seller. And now the sequel to Clanlands in New Zealand has already skyrocketed to the number one spot on the Australia & New Zealand History and General Australia & South Pacific Travel Amazon categories. And, of course, fans are freaking out.
Clanlands in New Zealand: Kilts, Kiwis, and an Adventure Down Under is available for pre-order, and will be officially released everywhere on Nov 7, 2023. We know Nov feels like an eternity away, but snagging one now, so when Nov 7 comes is like the ultimate form of self-care (and imagine how psyched you’ll be that it’ll already be in your hands while your friends scramble to get a copy at Barnes & Noble!) For all of Heughan’s books and Diana Gabaldon’s entire Outlander book series, check out the ultimate Outlander gift guide.
Now, this is McTavish and Heughan’s third book together, with the two previous being instant bestsellers as well as Clanlands Almanac and Clanlands: Whisky, Warfare, and a Scottish Adventure Like No Other. In McTavish and Heughan’s long-awaited follow-up from the first Clanlands, the two set out on another great adventure: to explore McTavish’s home of New Zealand. From the history to the jaw-dropping cuisine, from the immersive experiences to the “adrenaline-fueled activities,” this book shows fans the newest journey these friends took together and the lessons they learned along the way.
