Sofía Vergara’s Rare Beachside Throwback Photo Proves She Can Rock Any Hair Color She Chooses

Sofía Vergara just made everyone’s weeks again by sharing another throwback, but this one has fans in a tizzy over her shocking old hairdo.

Earlier this week, the Hot Pursuit star shared a showstopping, jaw-dropping throwback photo from her early modeling days in her Instagram story. In photos obtained by DailyMail, we see a snapshot of Vergara from a trip to the Dominican Republic.

We see the entrepreneur looking like a golden goddess as she poses with two brown horses, while rocking a black leather bikini. While we always love her throwback snapshots, we can’t get over one detail: her gorgeous blonde hair!

Now, Vergara has rocked the dark brunette hair color for decades now, but over time, she’s experimented with different variations. Sometimes she lightens her ‘do with blonde highlights, or experiments on social media with a more vibrant hair color. (We’re still waiting for the day she decides to try out blue hair in a more permanent way!)

But this throwback photo proves, yet again, she can rock any hairstyle she chooses.

In a previous, rare interview, Vergara talked to Home Business Magazine about her beauty icon status “Well, it’s great that at this age I’m still considered a beauty icon because you know after you start feeling time goes by, things change,” she said. “So, of course, I love it, I think it’s great that I’m showing a little bit more of the Latin looks all over the world, I’m showing a little bit of my ethnicity off.”

