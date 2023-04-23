Christina Ricci Channels This Legendary Actress in a Cover Shoot That’s a Total 180 From Her Usual Look

For those who are obsessed with both Christina Ricci and Audrey Hepburn, we have the photos for you! On April 20, the Buffalo 66 star shared a series of photos from her latest cover shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Espana. She shared the photos with the caption, “Covering @harpersbazaares for @marcjacobs x @fendi by my loves ❤️‍🔥 @themarcjacobs and ❤️‍🔥 @mrkimjones.”

She also tagged people who made the shoot possible, like “@markhamptonhair, @aureliepayenmakeup, @inmajimenezbazaar, @anna_castan, @christianmarchesich, @beamvelasco.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Ricci looking sensational for the “Play Issue,” rocking a crop corset wop, platform boots, and a long-trained velvet ensemble. And while she looks like a glowing goddess in this ethereal photo, we’re obsessed with the second photo.

For the second photo, our jaws nearly hit the floor when we saw Ricci posing for the camera while posing with her classic black bangs, dark eyeliner, and white gloves. It’s giving a modern dark, edgy Hepburn sort of vibe.

And if you don’t believe us that she’s channeling Hepburn, then check out this photo below of Hepurn in a similar ensemble:

Related story Christina Ricci Shares Rare Photos with Lookalike Son Freddie at Disneyland

Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Now, Ricci is known for her gothic, dark looks that perfectly complement her energy and iconic roles. From LBDs on the red carpet to elaborate glittering black looks, people have come to adore Ricci’s iconic looks, and while this photoshoot is a total 180 from her usual aesthetic, fans are going wild.

In a recent interview with Elle, the Yellowjackets star gave her simple and refreshing perspective on fashion, saying, “Fashion should be fun and transformative!”

Before you go, click here to see our favorite LBD moments from our favorite stars:

