Meghan Markle Had a Decisive Response to a New Report Regarding Her Relationship With the Royal Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since making the decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been forging their own path in America. But that hasn’t stopped tabloids in the United Kingdom from writing story after story about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their current relationship with the rest of the House of Windsor. A recent story regarding Meghan’s reported correspondence with King Charles III from two years ago struck enough of a chord that Meghan made the decision to respond.

A statement from Team Sussex shared by Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie made it clear that Meghan isn’t interested in engaging further with UK tabloids. “The Duchess of Sussex is going about her life in the present, not thinking about correspondence from two years ago related to conversations from four years ago. Any suggestion otherwise is false and frankly ridiculous,” the statement reads.

“We encourage tabloid media and various royal correspondents to stop the exhausting circus that they alone are creating.” The statement was released following a report detailing correspondence Meghan sent to King Charles III regarding unconscious bias within the royal family. The letter was reportedly written following Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah, and the timing of the report couldn’t be more, well, interesting.

King Charles III’s coronation is less than two weeks away. Prince Harry will be attend the event solo, while Meghan stays in Montecito to celebrate the couple’s son Archie’s fourth birthday. Hopefully this statement will be enough to squash further reports, interest, or speculation regarding Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royals as the global attention shifts to London for the forthcoming historic event. Regardless, choosing not to engage with the report further speaks volumes to Meghan’s feelings regarding the past.

Before you go, click here to see every single time the royal family shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry since they stepped down as royals.

