Vera Wang’s Edgy ‘Bling Moment’ in a Daring Sequin Dress Is Bringing Everyone to Their Knees

Vera Wang is making everyone’s jaws drop by rocking one of her most daring ensembles to date.

On April 21, the legendary fashion designer shared a showstopping, glittering snapshot of herself having a “bling moment.” She captured the iconic session and posted the photos to her Instagram with the caption, reading, “Miami BLING moment !!!! Vera wore “V606″ in chartreuse from Vera Wang x Kenmark Eyewear Collection. Discover the full collection at @kenmarkeyewear & @baxterandbonny.”

She also added a section of the post where she credited everyone who made the shoot possible, saying, “Photographer: @tilljanz/ Fashion Production: @billmulleninc/ Hair: @sashahere/ Makeup: @marlabeltmua/ Stylist: Vera Wang. #VeraWang #VeraWangEyewear #VeraWangXKenmark.”

In the photo, we see Wang in a plunging, sheer silver dress that shows off her glowing skin and toned frame. Along with her glittering gown, she paired the look with a sparkling bucket hat, silver jewelry, and chic black frames.

We’ve seen her rocker-chic alter ego, her monochromatic princess moments, and everything in between. While she rocks every look she chooses, this sparkling look may be one of our all-time favorites. It’s like she’s a sparkling, super-chic Queen!

Along with being a confident superstar, Wang is insanely proud of her age, often saying how she doesn’t understand ageism in the world, telling the BBC per Yahoo Life that she finds ageism “so old-fashioned.” She added, “You have to try and continue to grow in one way or another.”

