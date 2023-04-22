Demi Moore Looks as Radiant as Can Be in These Super-Rare Beachside & No-Makeup Snapshots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Demi Moore’s newest post proves once and for all that she’s the definition of a sunkissed goddess. Not only did she share a showstopping bikini photo, but she shared bare-faced photos that turned every single head!

On April 20, the Inside Out author shared a series of sunkissed beachside photos featuring her toned body and adorable pup Pilaf. She posted the photos with the caption, “Pilaf takes the beach 🏝️.”

In the first photo, we see the Ghost star looking so radiant as she lays down, soaking up the sun in a drawstring leopard-print bikini while Pilaf is chilling on her chest. In the next photo, we see Moore holding onto her pup while chilling on the beach, showing off her bare face and glowing skin. Truly, these photos are the definition of gorgeous and have us itching to get to the beach ASAP!

In a previous interview with People, Moore talked about how she wanted her previous swimwear line to “defy expectations” for gracefully aging women. “It’s changing this idea that women become less desirable as we get older,” she said, “We don’t want to look matronly or not feel sexy.”

She added that she hadn’t been the most confident with her body in the past, but this line has changed a lot. “I felt so supported and encouraged — even while dealing with my own body dysmorphia. I really do hope it makes women feel confident.”

