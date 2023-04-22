Kate Middleton Just Gave Fans a Huge & Unexpected Hint on What to Expect With Her Coronation Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to Kate Middleton’s fashion, everyone wants to know all of the details. People wanna know the accessories, who she’s wearing, if she’s worn it before — you get the idea, people love knowing what she’ll wear next. And with a huge event like King Charles III’s coronation coming up, everyone wants to know if she’ll be rocking something elaborate or lowkey. While we don’t know all of the details yet, Kate did give fans a rare hint!

In a recent and rare interview, the Prince and Princess of Wales talked to UK TV personality Alison Hammond about a few things on the public’s mind — including Kate’s long-awaited Coronation outfit. “I said, ‘What are you wearing for the coronation?’ Cause I said to her, ‘I’m feeling like you’re gonna wear blue,’” she said per People. “She was like, ‘There is a hint of blue.’ So I was like, fantastic!”

So we have one clue: there will be a hint of blue in Kate’s ensemble. Now, this could mean it’s a dark blue, she has a blue accessory (that she may coordinate with her daughter Princess Charlotte), or it’s all blue, and she’s throwing us off the trail. With a style icon like Kate, the possibilities are endless.

With Chrarles’ coronation only a couple of weeks away, everyone is itching to know as many details as possible about Kate’s look. Many reports have said she’ll keep her look on the more lowkey side so as not to upstage Charles’ bid day.

One fashion royal expert Miranda Holder previously said, “Kate has embraced a fashion formula for previous important state events, typically wearing a coat dress ensemble from her favorite designer Alexander McQueen.”

However, many other reports and fashion experts believe that not only with Kate arrive in something showstopping like a ballgown, but that she’ll even coordinate with Queen Camila, per MSN.

We know we have to wait and see what Prince William and Kate wear, but May 6 can’t come soon enough!

