Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Money Issue

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Meghan Markle Agrees With Kate Middleton About This One Moment After Queen Elizabeth Passed Away

Kristyn Burtt
Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Plus Icon
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.
Meghan Markle & Kate Middleton Had Similar Feelings About Walkabout
18 of Meghan Markle’s Post-Royal Fashion Moments That Took Our Breath Away 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It recently came to light in Robert Jobson’s book, Our King: Charles III, that Kate Middleton struggled with the Windsor Castle walkabout after Queen Elizabeth II’s death because of the awkward tension with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The author claims that the Princess of Wales found it “one of the hardest things she’s ever had to do.”

Well, Kate isn’t the only one who felt challenged by that moment in time, it’s now being revealed that Meghan was on the same page as her sister-in-law. “That’s the longest they had ever been away from the kids, and then on top of it, knowing what’s being said out there — it was very difficult,” a Sussex insider told People

The walkabout was the first united front anyone had seen from the royal family after two years of bickering back and forth across the pond. It was Kate who reportedly “came up with the idea” and presented it to her husband. “She didn’t want her or William to have any regrets,” a second source explained. William extended the olive branch to his brother and Meghan, which led to one of the most poignant moments from the funeral events. 

‘Our King: Charles III’ $27.92 on Amazon.com

Royal watchers won’t see the Fab Four together at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, though. The Duchess of Sussex is staying at home in California while Harry attends his father’s ceremony. The sense of unity might have lapsed once again, but out of respect for the Queen, the foursome came together when it counted the most.

Before you go, click here to see more touching photos from Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad