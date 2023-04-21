Patti LuPone Had the Most Spectacular Response After Being Told She Was ‘Too Old’ to Star on This Apple TV+ Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you pay attention to the Broadway scene, then you already know what a national treasure Patti LuPone is. However, when it came time for casting the second season of the musical-comedy series, Schmigadoon!, the theater legend was rejected for the cruelest of reasons.

LuPone seems like she would have been a natural fit for the Apple TV+ show’s sophomore season because it features spoofs of Stephen Sondheim songs. If anyone is a master at the composer’s challenging lyrics, it’s the 74-year-old star who has headlined his shows, including Sweeney Todd and Company. Mashable posed the question as to why she wasn’t in the series, but we really weren’t prepared for her response.

“I wanted to be in Schmigadoon!, and I was too old,” LuPone told the outlet. They pressed her further on the question and she went right in and revealed the unfortunate ageism she experienced. “Exactly what I said,” the Tony winner added. “We reached out to them and said I want to be in Schmigadoon! They said, ‘Sorry. You’re too old.'” Ouch — that hurts!

Calling the news “sad” and “depressing,” LuPone got the last word in (true to form, if you know the Broadway star well) and confidently said, “It’s their loss! I don’t know what else to say. I so wanted to be in it!” It’s not only the show’s loss but also the viewers’ loss because she has a passionate fanbase who would have loved to have seen her spoofing Sondheim on Schmigadoon!

