Yellowjackets Star Melanie Lynskey Opens Up About Her ‘Heartbreaking’ Fizzling Out With A-List Actress

Like most things in life, friendships come and go. For Yellowjackets superstar Melanie Lynskey, that couldn’t be more true, but it doesn’t mean it didn’t hurt.

Speaking to Josh Horowitz for the Happy Sad Confused podcast this week, the actress opened up about her friendship with Kate Winslet after they starred in the 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures. Although the two rising stars connected during filming, their friendship fizzled out with time. “When I lost touch with Kate, it was more heartbreaking than some breakups that I’ve had,’ Lynskey admitted.

“It was so painful and it wasn’t like anything happened, it’s just she became a gigantic, international movie star and she didn’t have a lot of time and then, suddenly, she’d be in Los Angeles and not have time,’ the Two and a Half Men alum added.

Lynskey reiterated that it wasn’t Winslet’s fault and that it all just “gradually happened.” “It happens in relationships,” Lynskey continued. “People kind of drift apart, but that was so painful for me.”

HEAVENLY CREATURES, from left: Melanie Lynskey, Kate Winslet, 1994, © Miramax/courtesy Everett Collection ©Miramax/Courtesy Everett Collection

Also in the talk, Lynskey opened up about admiring how Winslet dealt with body-shaming haters throughout her career, something Lynskey had to unfortunately also deal with. “She was a huge inspiration for me, the way she was handling all of that,” Lynskey said.

“I know she’s a very, very confident person, but everyone’s sensitive and she’s very sensitive,” Lynskey said. “And the way she was dissected and talked about … I remember at the time being so furious on her behalf.” Related story Kate Winslet Goes Into ‘Mom Mode’ to Comfort a Young Interviewer in the Sweetest Viral Clip

Lynskey also talked about Winslet’s talent which, to her, “comes along once in a generation.” “Just focus on that!” Lynskey said. “It infuriated me so much and I just was always amazed by how gracefully she handled all of that. It was always really impressive,” Lynskey concluded. Is it too early to ship this friendship rekindling?

Before you go, click here to see Oscar-nominated movies that center women and where to stream them.

