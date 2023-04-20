Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Prince Harry Was Reportedly Disappointed About This One Part of King Charles III’s Coronation Invite

Royal watchers may finally have an answer as to why it took so long for Prince Harry to RSVP to King Charles III’s coronation — and the reason is kind of heartbreaking. The Duke of Sussex, along with wife Meghan Markle, only received an email from his father’s office, he never heard from Charles himself.

It seems that the “sit-down” that Prince Harry requested after the release of his memoir, Spare, never happened. “They didn’t hear from Charles. Harry wanted to hear from his father directly — it’s always through somebody,” a Sussex pal revealed to People. It just harkens back to the grief-stricken 12-year-old boy who was mourning the loss of his mother, Princess Diana, and an emotionally absent father.

The good news is that upon Prince Harry confirming his attendance at the coronation, the father-son duo have finally had “positive conversations,” but not in person. It could be the first steps to healing the decades of wounds caused by the trauma of Diana’s death. The news of Harry’s presence on the King’s historic day “pleased” Charles, so things are starting to look up (we hope).

“At this point, it’s become so personal,” the source added. “Maybe what they wanted wasn’t achieved, but at the end of the day, he’s going there to support his dad.” And perhaps the coronation will mark a turning point in a family feud that has scorched global headlines for the last three years.

