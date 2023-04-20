Meghan Markle Gave This Very Surprising & Un-Royal Direction to Her Wedding Cake Baker

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Any chef who is summoned to bake for a royal wedding knows that the stakes are high. So, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle commissioned Violet Cakes to create a delicious dessert for their big day in 2018, owner Claire Ptak knew she had to deliver.

While someone might assume the Duchess of Sussex was a demanding customer, Ptak revealed to Tatler that she was anything but a bridezilla — she was downright breezy about her requests. “Meghan, she specifically said to me, ‘I don’t want to tell you what to do… the reason why I’ve chosen you is because I love your baking and your work and your point of view and your ethos,” Ptak shared. “And I was like, “Oh my god, that’s so cool. The best job brief ever!'”

The wedding cake by Claire Ptak of London-based bakery Violet Cakes in Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Steve Parsons/PA Wire/GETTY IMAGES.

Ptak, author of the cookbook Love Is a Pink Cake: Irresistible Bakes for Morning, Noon, and Night, revealed that cake took five days to make at Buckingham Palace. “They did the tastings… and they picked the lemon and elderflower, which was my first choice as well,” she noted. The chef also revealed that there was a personal touch to her creation as the stunning cake featured elderflower syrup and Amalfi lemons from Queen Elizabeth’s gardens at Sandringham estate.

“Love Is a Pink Cake’ $31.50 on Amazon.com Buy now

The choice of Ptak wasn’t a surprise to anyone who followed Meghan’s former lifestyle blog, The Tig. The Duchess of Sussex interviewed her years before she even dated Prince Harry and their friendship blossomed after the wedding. Ptak baked another lemon and elderflower cake with strawberry frosting and pink peonies for Princess Lilibet’s birthday last June during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Now that’s what we call a delicious friendship!

Click here to see Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s complete relationship timeline.